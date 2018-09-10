By Judy La Russa

Most locals know what the second weekend in September means—a buzzing Palo Cedro with the annual Honey Bee Festival. With the lovely weather, and easier on the smoke, the Palo Cedro Community Park sponsored another quality Honey Bee Festival at the Bishop Quinn Community Center. The 38th annual event drew crowds that dispersed throughout the strategic maze of exceptional quality items for sale, informative businesses and non-profit booths to the wide delectable food and drink selections.

The Honey Bee Festival had a diversity of things to do for all ages with some of the traditional mainstay Honey Bee events—the Nor Cal Antique Tractor & Engine Club on parade; bee-ing educated on beekeeping at the informative bee booth; fun bee-hive crafts and scavenger hunt for kids; local entertainment of singing and dancing; the Safari Club Sensory Wildlife on display; and a crowd pleaser— the famous bee beard that was performed on Saturday by beekeeper Daren Wooters and another showing by American Honey Queen Kayla Fusselman and Sunday by beekeeper Jackie Park Burris. Daren’s bee beard is on video at this link plus photos from Saturday Besides toting a bee beard, the 2018 American Honey Queen Kayla Fusselman from Kempton Pennsylvania shared her knowledge of honey bees to the crowds. The Queen also spent a couple of weeks prior to visiting local schools.

Note: After 15 years of accumulating acts to perform at the bee festival, I am retiring from that volunteer job. I want to give a huge hug and thank you to George Fredson, Lynne Currie and Debbie Bryant for all your help in assisting me in these challenging endeavors for all these years. Best to all.