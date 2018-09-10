By Judy La Russa
Most locals know what the second weekend in September means—a buzzing Palo Cedro with the annual Honey Bee Festival. With the lovely weather, and easier on the smoke, the Palo Cedro Community Park sponsored another quality Honey Bee Festival at the Bishop Quinn Community Center. The 38th annual event drew crowds that dispersed throughout the strategic maze of exceptional quality items for sale, informative businesses and non-profit booths to the wide delectable food and drink selections.Daren’s bee beard is on video at this link plus photos from Saturday.
Note: After 15 years of accumulating acts to perform at the bee festival, I am retiring from that volunteer job. I want to give a huge hug and thank you to George Fredson, Lynne Currie and Debbie Bryant for all your help in assisting me in these challenging endeavors for all these years. Best to all.