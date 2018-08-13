Candidate/Town Hall Forum on Senior Issues Friday, September 21, 2018 / 12pm – 3pm

Redding City Hall, Community Room, 777 Cypress Ave. KEYNOTE SPEAKER: Jon “Bowzer” Bauman,

President, Social Security Works PAC and Sha Na Na lead singer Meet Candidates running for CD 1 and other key races Learn about important state propositions on the November 2018 ballot

On Sept. 21, California Alliance for Retired Americans (CARA) is sponsoring a candidate town hall forum on senior issues from noon to 3:00 p.m at the City Hall Community Room located at 777 Cypress Street Redding. The cost for the event is $10, which includes materials, a free door drawing, and a box lunch. To sign up see information below.

• Do you want to protect your pension and retirement income from privatization?

• Do you support guaranteed health care for all, including prescription drugs?

• Do you want more affordable, community-based long-term supports and services?

• Do you want more affordable housing for seniors and their families?

Free bus transportation from Chico:

Disability Action Center, 1161 East Ave., Chico: 10:30 am

This event sponsored by the California Alliance for Retired Americans:

Registration is $10 per person and includes a box lunch. Registrations must be received no later than September 14, 2018. Check or money order should be made payable to California Alliance for Retired Americans or CARA and mailed to: CARA Registration Desk

600 Grand Ave. #410

Oakland, CA 94610 877-223-6107/www.californiaalliance.org

The California Alliance for Retired Americans (CARA) is a statewide nonprofit organization that unites retired workers and community groups to win social and economic justice, full civil rights, and a better, more secure future for ourselves, our families, and future generations. CARA is the official state affiliate of the Alliance for Retired Americans, www.retiredamericans.org.

The CARA CATs are the local action centers for CARA. They share important information on key CARA Issues and plan local strategies on these issues. Redding’s area CAT meetings are the 3rd Friday of the month from 10 am-12 noon at the IBEW 340, 900 Locust St., Redding. Call Ron Stone @ 530-243-4881 or Wayne Bruinsma @ 530-355-3664