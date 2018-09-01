The Honey Bee Festival is an annual fundraiser for the Palo Cedro Community Park and will run 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8 and 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9.

The 38th annual Palo Cedro Honey Bee Festival is just around the corner and the committee of volunteers have been busy bees trying to make this year’s gala even better. This family-friendly event is located at the Bishop Quinn Community Center—21893 Old 44 Drive. Kids are encouraged to come to the event dressed in a honey-bee type costume.

2018 American Honey Queen Kayla Fusselman from Kempton Pennsylvania will be attending the festival sharing her knowledge of beekeeping to the public. She will also be helping by commentating during “live bee beard” demonstration (maybe even sporting a beard herself) and afterward leading “little bees” dressed in costume throughout the venue ending at the main stage.

Attendees are encouraged to come early for a pancake breakfast for only $5, prepared by Millville Odd Fellows and Rebekahs from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. After the morning feast, fairgoers will be enticed by gastronomic choices of —tamales, nachos, pulled pork, pretzels, sandwiches, sourdough bread, tacos—served with rice and beans, hamburgers, hot dogs, and Indian tacos; and for the sweet tooth—pies, shaved ice, Italian ice, kettle corn, root beer floats, Dutch oven apple cobbler with ice cream, strawberry shortcake, cotton candy, and cookies.

Adult beverages will again be available for purchase of Coors Light, Fall River Blonde, wine, mead, and a special themed drink called Bee Stings made with Tequila, lemonade, and honey. Water and Pepsi will also be available.

Besides the array of food, bee beard and “little bee” parade, event goers will enjoy two days of local musical and dancing entertainment; arts, crafts, business and informative booths; children’s beehive crafts and games, informative bee information, NorCal Antique Tractor and Engine displays and parade, the Safari Club Sensory Wildlife exhibit, and pony rides available for $8.

Attentive scheduled of stage entertainment for both days:

Saturday, September 8, 2018

8:30 a.m. National Anthem—Kyrstlynn Bishop and Scouts Troop 111 flag ceremony

9:30 a.m. Country Gold Dancers

9:45 a.m. Ava Kneale

10:00 a.m. Kyrstlyn Bishop

10:30 a.m. Tractor Parade by Nor-Cal Antique Tractor and Engine Club

10:45 a.m. Sophia Curcio

11:00 a.m. June Morris

11:15 a.m. Alyssa Duval

11:30 a.m. Live Bee Beard Demonstration (out back)

12:00 p.m. Little Bees introduction

12:05 p.m Loosely Strung

1:00 p.m. Addie Van Dixon

1:15 P.M. Christa Lemos

1:30 p.m. Tractor Parade by Nor-Cal Antique Tractor and Engine Club

1:45 p.m. Dusty Foster

2:30 p.m. Band

3:00 p.m. FHS Jazz Combo (two hours)

5:00 p.m. Closing

Sunday, September 9, 2018

8:30 a.m. National Anthem —Desiree Woodrum and Scouts Troop 111 flag ceremony

8:35 a.m Desiree Woodrum

10:00 a.m. Megan and Tessa Walker

10:30 a.m. Tractor Parade by Nor-Cal Antique Tractor and Engine Club

10:45 a.m. Down Home String Band

11:30 a.m. Live Bee Beard Demonstration

12:00 p.m Little bee introduced

12:05 p.m Madelynne West

12:35 p.m. Dusty Foster

1:30 p.m. Tractor Parade by Nor-Cal Antique Tractor and Engine Club

1:45 p.m. Major 7

2:45 p.m. Birdfeeder

4:00 p.m. Closing