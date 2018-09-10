The Stoke family would like the community to know we, like so many of our neighbors, continue the process of recovering from such terrible loss.

The kids and I are in the process of healing. We will never get over the loss of Jeremy but we will honor him in everything we do and make him proud.

We appreciate all the thoughts, prayers, and support we have been given. We also thank everyone for their respect for our privacy as we try to understand our loss.

Once again, all we can say is a heartfelt “thank you” to everyone. We will all get through this with the help of our loved ones.

It is true what is being said. ”The love in the air is thicker than the smoke.”

– Alyson Stoke