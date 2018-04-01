IMG_3918

On Saturday, March 31, families and friends gathered on a beautiful day at the Palo Cedro Park to participate in the Spring Celebration Easter Egg Hunt.

Park volunteers, with the help of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) hid 5,000 eggs in the enormous grass field in the designated age groups for the hundreds of egg hunters. See video at www.eastvalleytimes.com

Many people commented how they had never been to the park and were very impressed with the community setting and plan on a return visit.

Besides the egg hunt, park committee members set up kid activities of craft tables, face painting, and giant bubbles to pop. Attendees were able to visit Palo Cedro’s Fire Department finest and view the local treasured emergency equipment and browse the baskets and plants for raffle prizes.

The Park volunteers cooked up hot dogs and chili for hungry guests. And with the nice weather, Rita’s Italian Ice was a delight to visitors.

Thank you, Palo Cedro Community Park volunteers, for offering such a wonderful gift to the community with this free Easter event.