On Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at 3:24 p.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to One Safe Place to conduct a Domestic Violence investigation between Robert Earl Brummett (34 years old) and an adult female (who will be referred to as the Victim). Upon further investigation, it was determined this incident had occurred at 15153 Fawndale Road, Redding. Deputies responded to 15153 Fawndale Road in an attempt to locate Brummett; however, Brummett was not at his residence. A stop and arrest BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for Brummett.

On Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., deputies responded back to Brummett’s residence. Brummett was located at the residence and taken into custody without incident. While on scene, deputies located ammo and a safe inside Brummett’s residence. Due to Brummett being a convicted felon deputies authored a search warrant. Upon executing the search warrant numerous types and amounts of ammo, firearms, and an incendiary device were found. Two of the firearms were later determined to be stolen.

Brummett was arrested and transported the Shasta County Jail for being in violation of 273.5(a) PC- Felony Domestic Violence, 29800(a)(1) PC- Felon in possession of a firearm, 3305(a)(1) PC- Felon in possession of ammo, 18710 PC- Felony possession of an incendiary device, 12022(a)(1) PC- Committing a felony while armed, and two counts of 496(a) PC- possession of stolen property.