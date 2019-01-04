Click on ad for more info

$1.3 Million Distributed to Date; Application Deadline January 11

United Way of Northern California’s offer of emergency cash relief for Camp Fire survivors has drawn nearly 9,000 applications. Through Jan. 2, the agency had distributed 2,423 grants totaling $1,328,881.

“The scope of this disaster is huge,” said Larry Olmstead, president & CEO of United

Way of Northern California. “With the large volume of applicants, we have added

temporary staff and recruited volunteers to speed up the distribution process. All

applications will be processed. We know that many survivors have an urgent need for

assistance.”

Olmstead anticipates there will be sufficient funding to provide grants – $500 per

household – to all verified applicants. The deadline to apply is 6 pm on Friday, Jan. 11.

Those interested in donating or applying can visit https://www.norcalunitedway.org/camp-fire. Donors can also text “BUTTEFIRE” to 91999.

In addition to the emergency cash aid for Camp Fire individuals and families, UWNC

has awarded grants to American Red Cross to provide direct assistance to shelter

evacuees; and to Butte 2-1-1, which provides county residents with vital information and

referrals to fire-related resources.

UWNC is participating in the Camp Fire Long Term Recovery Group and will work with

partners to provide resources throughout the recovery process. The agency, meanwhile, continues to participate in recovery efforts for Carr Fire survivors in Shasta County. United Way has distributed nearly $800,000 thus far in Shasta fire relief efforts, helping more than 1,200 individuals and families.

About United Way of Northern California:

United Way of Northern California (UWNC) was established in Redding in 1953 and serves nine counties: Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity. Its mission is to fight for the education, income and health of all residents in the community. UWNC raises funds for non-profit agencies and operates two 24/7 human services helplines: 2-1-1 Shasta and 2-1-1 Tehama, collectively known as 2-1-1 NorCal. For more information about United Way of Northern California visit www.norcalunitedway.org.