The 70th Annual Rodeo Week will be starting this Saturday, May 12, 2018, with steak feed and dance starting at 5:30 pm. in the Rodeo Arena.

Dinner cost is $15 and includes steak, baked potato, salad, beans, and bread. After dinner entertainment will be provided with live music, dancing and karaoke finals.

Tickets may be purchased online at Reddingrodeo.com or at the Redding Rodeo box office at 715 Auditorium Drive in Redding.