|Acres Burned – Containment:
|89,194 acres – 5% contained
|Structures Threatened:
|5,012
|Structures Destroyed:
|517 destroyed, 135 damaged
|Evacuations:
|
7/29/18 AM – See the latest Carr Fire evacuations on Sheriff’s page
Latest evacuations:
Mandatory Evacuation Orders
Community of French Gulch
SR 299 west of Trinity Mountain Rd to the base of Buckhorn Summit
Whiskey Creek Rd to include the boat launch/day use areas
South along Swasey Dr from SR299 to Placer Rd
West along Placer Rd from Swasey Dr to Prospect Dr
North from Prospect Dr to encompass Middle Park Ranch Land Area
West of Overhill Dr and North of SR 299
North of SR 299 and West of Spinmaker Rd to the end of Harlan Dr
Keswick Dam East to Counter Lane, North to quartz Hill Rd
North of Sacramento River to Keswick Dam Rd, West of Market Street and Lake Blvd to Keswick Dam
North at Lake Blvd and Oasis Rd to Pine Grove Ave and Walker Mine Rd west of Cascade Rd/ I-5
Pine Grove Ave North on Lake Blvd to Shasta Dam incorporating Summit City, North Belt Line and Flannigan Rd
Intersection of Placer Rd and Buenaventura Blvd west to Thompson Lane
Buenaventura Blvd from Placer Rd to Westside Rd
Westside Rd to Keyon Drive incorporating Country Heights and West Redding neighborhood
Buenaventura Blvd to SR 299 to Placer Rd
Placer Road from Buenaventura Blvd to Cloverdale Rd
Cloverdale Rd from Placer Rd to Clear Creek Rd
Clear Creek Rd West from Cloverdale Rd to Honey Bee Rd
Shasta Dam Visitor Center
All of Shasta Dam Blvd
All of Shasta Lake City
Placer Rd from the Clear Creek Bridge to Clear Creek Rd
Placer Rd at Platina Rd to Buell Rd which includes South Fork Rd, Zogg Mine Road, Jenny Bird Lane, Horse
Canyon Rd and all residents West of Platina Rd between Placer Rd and Buell Rd
All areas on South Fork Road from Zogg Mine Rd to South Fork Road to include the areas of Bender Rd, Serenity
Dr and Serenity Way
For the most up to date orders visit: https://www.co.shasta.ca.us/index/sheriff_index.aspx
**ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION**
|Road Closures:
|Ashby Road & Lake Blvd
Beltline at Oasis
Benton & Quartz Hill Road
Buckhorn Summit at SR 299 (Eastbound) Buenaventura at Keswick
Buenventura & Hwy 299
Caterpillar at Market
Clear Creek Road & Cloverdale Lane Hwy 299 at Buckhorn Summit
Elk Dr at Carnelian
Eureka Way at Court Street
Gas Point at Clear Creek Rd
Gas Point Road and Foster Road
Happy Valley Trail and Hawthorn Road
?Hwy 299 at Buckhorn Summit
Iron Mountain Rd at SR 299
Keswick Dam Boulevard at Keswick Dam Facility
Keswick Dam Road & Quartz Hill Road
Lake at Keswick
Lake at Oasis
Lake at Quartz Hill
Lower Springs Rd at Swasey Drive
Market at Lake
North Market South of Lake
North Point at Redwood
Oasis Road & Lake Blvd
Placer at Buenaventura
Placer at Mule Town
Plantina Road and Rainbow Lake Road Plantina Road and Placer Road Planting Road & Gas Point Road Railroad at Buenaventura
Ridge Lane at SR 299
Riviera at Howard
SR 299 from Buenaventura Boulevard to Buckhorn Summit
SR-273 at Bonnyville
SR-273 at Branstetter
SR-273 at Breslauer
SR-273 at Clear Creek
SR-273 at Kenyon
SR-273 at Westside Rd
Sway Drive & Placer Road
Texas Springs at Placer
Texas Springs Road & Honeybee Road