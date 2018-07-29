Acres Burned – Containment: 89,194 acres – 5% contained Structures Threatened: 5,012 Structures Destroyed: 517 destroyed, 135 damaged Evacuations: 7/29/18 AM – See the latest Carr Fire evacuations on Sheriff’s page Latest evacuations:

Lewiston, Trinity Dam Road Blvd to Hwy 3 including all residences within Lewiston area to Trail Drive, Biggers Road, Steel Bridge Road, Lower Steel Bridge Road, Poker Barr Road, River Road, Old Highway, Lewiston Road, Ohio Lane, Quad P Road, Bridge Road, Red Lane, Lowden Way, Ponderosa Pines, River Front Road, Wellock Road, S. Ponderosa Pine, Coffin Road, Dirt Road, Benevenuto Way, Brows Mountain Road, Mountain Springs Road, Jobe Way, Steelhead Circle, Rebel Road, Quail Point Road, Lockhart Ranch Road, Prut Road, Upper Salt Flat Road, Salt Flat Road, Goose Ranch Road, Dredger Lane, Bacham Lane, Partridge Lane, Shady Lane, River Rock Road, Old Oak Road, Gulch Road an Lewiston Turn Pike Road.

All roads and streets west of Trinity Dam Blvd and east of Lewiston Road. Deadwood Road east of Trinity Dam Blvd.

All residences on Baker Road including Cooper Gulch, Posey Road, Lakeview Terrace and Pine Cove Marina including Eagle Mountain Road.

Residents may return to their homes:

• Canyon Road

• Ranchette Drive

• Prospectors Road

• Copper Drive

• Valley View Road

• Silverado Drive

• Windsor Lane

• Redbank Road

Mandatory Evacuation Orders

Community of French Gulch

SR 299 west of Trinity Mountain Rd to the base of Buckhorn Summit

Whiskey Creek Rd to include the boat launch/day use areas

South along Swasey Dr from SR299 to Placer Rd

West along Placer Rd from Swasey Dr to Prospect Dr

North from Prospect Dr to encompass Middle Park Ranch Land Area

West of Overhill Dr and North of SR 299

North of SR 299 and West of Spinmaker Rd to the end of Harlan Dr

Keswick Dam East to Counter Lane, North to quartz Hill Rd

North of Sacramento River to Keswick Dam Rd, West of Market Street and Lake Blvd to Keswick Dam

North at Lake Blvd and Oasis Rd to Pine Grove Ave and Walker Mine Rd west of Cascade Rd/ I-5

Pine Grove Ave North on Lake Blvd to Shasta Dam incorporating Summit City, North Belt Line and Flannigan Rd

Intersection of Placer Rd and Buenaventura Blvd west to Thompson Lane

Buenaventura Blvd from Placer Rd to Westside Rd

Westside Rd to Keyon Drive incorporating Country Heights and West Redding neighborhood

Buenaventura Blvd to SR 299 to Placer Rd

Placer Road from Buenaventura Blvd to Cloverdale Rd

Cloverdale Rd from Placer Rd to Clear Creek Rd

Clear Creek Rd West from Cloverdale Rd to Honey Bee Rd

Shasta Dam Visitor Center

All of Shasta Dam Blvd

All of Shasta Lake City

Placer Rd from the Clear Creek Bridge to Clear Creek Rd

Placer Rd at Platina Rd to Buell Rd which includes South Fork Rd, Zogg Mine Road, Jenny Bird Lane, Horse

Canyon Rd and all residents West of Platina Rd between Placer Rd and Buell Rd

All areas on South Fork Road from Zogg Mine Rd to South Fork Road to include the areas of Bender Rd, Serenity

Dr and Serenity Way

For the most up to date orders visit: https://www.co.shasta.ca.us/index/sheriff_index.aspx

**ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION**