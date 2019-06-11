June 15, 2019 6-9 p.m. Admission: Free At Sundial Bridge

Turtle Bay, Redding June is Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Awareness Month. To raise awareness of the signs of abuse, ShiningCare, Shasta County HHSA, Shasta County District Attorney’s Office, Redding Police Department and PSA2: Area Agency on Aging have come together to form Shasta County Elder Abuse Prevention Committee.

On June 15, 2019, the Shasta County Elder Abuse Prevention Committee will present Light the Bridge Purple event from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. . The public is invited to attend the free event where the Sundial Bridge with be lite up purple. The event will consist of treasure hunt, food, music, children activities and other entertainment. Wheelchairs will be available to transport your elderly loved one across the bridge to the event. Wheelchairs have been generously provided by Everything Medical to ensure our older adults are able to join in the festivities. The event will include three live broadcasts by Q97.3, KSHA & 105.3, and resource booths.

At the Light It Up Purple, search the event area for clues to reach a treasure. Each clue will educate you on how to prevent elder abuse and will lead you to the next clue. Every participant will get a prize at the completion of the hunt and will get a ticket to be entered into the Treasure Chest Grand Prize Drawing. The Grand Prize Drawing will be a treasure box filled with $500 Cash and other prizes. The first 20 participants to reach the treasure destination will also get an additional bonus drawing ticket.

Elder abuse is a significant public health problem. Each year, hundreds of thousands of adults over the age of 60 are abused, neglected, or financially exploited. Elder abuse, including neglect and exploitation, is experienced by 1 out of every 10 people, ages 60 and older, who live at home. This statistic is likely an underestimate because many victims are unable or afraid to disclose or report the violence.

The Elder Abuse Awareness Committee would like to thank you for your participation: Shasta County HHSA-Adult Services, PSA2, Redding Police Dept., Shasta County District Attorney’s Office, Ombudsman, Marquis Shasta and ShiningCare.