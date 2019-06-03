On June 1, 2019, one hundred twenty-four students from 13 California high school teams, from Costa Mesa to Etna, participated in the California State High School Clay Target League’s (CASHSCTL) 2019 Trap Shooting State Tournament, at the Kingsburg Gun Club in Kingsburg.
Nine Foothill High School varsity shooter’s represented and placed second with a score of 466/500 losing to Immanuel High School by three points at the State Championships.
Foothill senior Mason Baseley took first place in the women’s division and the title of Women’s High Gun with a 94/100. Brad Reagan from Foothill shot a 99/100 taking second in Men’s High Gun.
The California State High School Clay Target League is a member of the USA High School Clay Target League, a division of the USA Clay Target League – a non-profit corporation. The league is the independent provider of clay target shooting sports as an extracurricular co-ed and adaptive activity for high schools and students in grades six through 12. The organization’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order. Each student is required to pass a comprehensive firearm safety education course prior to participation.
Nationwide, more than 32,000 students representing over 1,000 school-approved teams participated in the league during the 2018-19 school year.
For more information, visit http://caclaytarget.com | http://usaclaytarget.com.
High Gun – Novice – Female
|Rank
|Athlete Last Name
|Athlete First Name
|Team Name
|Total Score
|Reverse Run*
|T1
|Washburn
|Kassidy
|Potter Valley High School
|66
|0
|T1
|Higginbotham
|Emma
|Golden Valley High School
|66
|0
|3
|THONESEN
|MORGAN
|Immanuel High School
|59
High Gun – Novice – Male
|Rank
|Athlete Last Name
|Athlete First Name
|Team Name
|Total Score
|Reverse Run*
|1
|Garcia
|Jonathan
|Orland High School
|89
|2
|Libby
|Ty
|Yreka High School
|85
|3
|Manjarrez
|Jonathan
|Calvary Chapel Christian School Downey
|70
High Gun – Jr. Varsity – Female
|Rank
|Athlete Last Name
|Athlete First Name
|Team Name
|Total Score
|Reverse Run*
|1
|KREITER
|HUNTER
|Immanuel High School
|85
|2
|Roso
|Valerie
|Delta Charter High School
|76
|3
|Blanton
|Kaylie
|Yreka High School
|75
High Gun – Jr. Varsity – Male
|Rank
|Athlete Last Name
|Athlete First Name
|Team Name
|Total Score
|Reverse Run*
|1
|Snyder
|Caleb
|Orland High School
|91
|2
|Bridwell
|Colby
|Etna High School
|90
|3
|Katras
|Dillon
|Yreka High School
|88
High Gun – Varsity – Female
|Rank
|Athlete Last Name
|Athlete First Name
|Team Name
|Total Score
|Reverse Run*
|1
|Baseley
|Mason
|Foothill High School
|94
|2
|Lindahl
|Jamee
|Immanuel High School
|90
|14
|3
|Mann
|Angel
|Potter Valley High School
|90
|12
High Gun – Varsity – Male
|Rank
|Athlete Last Name
|Athlete First Name
|Team Name
|Total Score
|Reverse Run*
|1
|Esch
|Wyatt
|Immanuel High School
|99
|73
|2
|Reagan
|Brad
|Foothill High School
|99
|62
|3
|PHILPOTT
|BRAXTON
|Immanuel High School
|98
High Gun – OVERALL
|Rank
|Athlete Last Name
|Athlete First Name
|Team Name
|Total Score
|Reverse Run*
|1
|Esch
|Wyatt
|Immanuel High School
|99
|73
TEAM TOTAL WINNERS
Team Totals – Overall
|Rank
|Team Name
|Team Total
|High Gun
|1
|Immanuel High School
|469
|2
|Foothill High School
|466
|3
|Potter Valley High School
|450
|4
|Gridley High School
|447
|5
|Yreka High School
|435