On June 1, 2019, one hundred twenty-four students from 13 California high school teams, from Costa Mesa to Etna, participated in the California State High School Clay Target League’s (CASHSCTL) 2019 Trap Shooting State Tournament, at the Kingsburg Gun Club in Kingsburg.

FHS shooter team—From FHS Facebook

Nine Foothill High School varsity shooter’s represented and placed second with a score of 466/500 losing to Immanuel High School by three points at the State Championships.

Foothill senior Mason Baseley took first place in the women’s division and the title of Women’s High Gun with a 94/100. Brad Reagan from Foothill shot a 99/100 taking second in Men’s High Gun.

Brad Reagan and Mason Baseley pose with their medals.

The California State High School Clay Target League is a member of the USA High School Clay Target League, a division of the USA Clay Target League – a non-profit corporation. The league is the independent provider of clay target shooting sports as an extracurricular co-ed and adaptive activity for high schools and students in grades six through 12. The organization’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order. Each student is required to pass a comprehensive firearm safety education course prior to participation.

Nationwide, more than 32,000 students representing over 1,000 school-approved teams participated in the league during the 2018-19 school year.

For more information, visit http://caclaytarget.com | http://usaclaytarget.com.

FINAL RESULTS FOR LEADERBOARD — OVERALL
High Gun – Novice – Female
Rank Athlete Last Name Athlete First Name Team Name Total Score Reverse Run*
T1 Washburn Kassidy Potter Valley High School 66 0
T1 Higginbotham Emma Golden Valley High School 66 0
3 THONESEN MORGAN Immanuel High School 59

 

High Gun – Novice – Male
Rank Athlete Last Name Athlete First Name Team Name Total Score Reverse Run*
1 Garcia Jonathan Orland High School 89
2 Libby Ty Yreka High School 85
3 Manjarrez Jonathan Calvary Chapel Christian School Downey 70

 

High Gun – Jr. Varsity – Female
Rank Athlete Last Name Athlete First Name Team Name Total Score Reverse Run*
1 KREITER HUNTER Immanuel High School 85
2 Roso Valerie Delta Charter High School 76
3 Blanton Kaylie Yreka High School 75

 

High Gun – Jr. Varsity – Male
Rank Athlete Last Name Athlete First Name Team Name Total Score Reverse Run*
1 Snyder Caleb Orland High School 91
2 Bridwell Colby Etna High School 90
3 Katras Dillon Yreka High School 88

 

High Gun – Varsity – Female
Rank Athlete Last Name Athlete First Name Team Name Total Score Reverse Run*
1 Baseley Mason Foothill High School 94
2 Lindahl Jamee Immanuel High School 90 14
3 Mann Angel Potter Valley High School 90 12

 

High Gun – Varsity – Male
Rank Athlete Last Name Athlete First Name Team Name Total Score Reverse Run*
1 Esch Wyatt Immanuel High School 99 73
2 Reagan Brad Foothill High School 99 62
3 PHILPOTT BRAXTON Immanuel High School 98

 

High Gun – OVERALL
Rank Athlete Last Name Athlete First Name Team Name Total Score Reverse Run*
1 Esch Wyatt Immanuel High School 99 73

 

TEAM TOTAL WINNERS
Team Totals – Overall
Rank Team Name Team Total High Gun
1 Immanuel High School 469
2 Foothill High School 466
3 Potter Valley High School 450
4 Gridley High School 447
5 Yreka High School 435
Judy LaRussa