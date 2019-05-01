SVFD Mother’s Day Breakfast Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 8:30 – 11 AM SVFD Van Stellman Hall located at Hwy 44 & Alward Way

The Shingletown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be hosting their monthly breakfast on Saturday, May 11th from 8:30 am to 11:00 a.m at the SVFD Van Stellman Hall located at Hwy 44 & Alward Way.

The Mother’s Day menu with a Cinco de Mayo theme will serve enchilada breakfast burritos, Mexican rice, refried beans with salsa, sour cream, onions and guacamole

on the side. Adults: $8.00 and 12 & Under: $4.00. Join friends, neighbors, and family for a delicious breakfast. Hope to see you there!