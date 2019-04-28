By Palomino Armstrong,

IT IS BABY TIME!!!

Currently, there are six babies in WA, and three in NV. We are in full Baby Season, and it is a bit more complicated this year. Not only are we, (so far), pretty much the only rescue working on saving as many of the Yakama wild horses being shipped to slaughter as we can, we are once again the “go to” rescue in NV for the Virginia Range orphaned and injured horses.

So while I was in WA handling those kids, Matt was in NV, and picked up 3 more orphaned foals.

As always, we try and work with as many other folks as we can. Thankfully we were able to leave 3 of the babies with other “team members” in WA. To borrow a quote from Block Chain, “Team Work, makes the Dream Work”.

However, we still have 7 orphans here who are are ages 2-3 days up to a couple months? And then we have our 5 or 6-month-old who is barely here, came in literally covered in ticks and starving to boot.

We still have 8 of the Pauite yearlings from the Palomino Valley roundup, as well as all the kids from the latest rescue. (Photo below shows some of the boys from the prior rescue.) Good news, Buddy may get to keep his eye, although he is still blind on one side. We have lots of starving kids who will need special groceries, and more vet care, for some time.

So the babies NEED MILK MONEY, and we still need to do more vetting on the kids from the latest rescue. We had some wonderful donations, which nearly caught us up from last month, so we are once again current with all of our vet bills This is crucial as we need to be able to call them for our emergencies, which come up often when you are on the front line. So thank you to EVERYONE who helped us get so close to being caught up.

But with 7 babies we are looking at about $2100 JUST FOR MILK POWDER for one month’s worth of Foal Lac. This does not include milk pellets, grain, shavings etc. We use about 6 bags a day to keep the babies in soft clean beds :). The list of items for these babies is endless, as most of y’all know.

NV babies are about 3 hours away to pick up, but it still costs a fortune to drive there and back. It was close to 1000 miles to pick up these kids, even though it was “local – LOL) in our own state.

Of course with the additional number of babies, and the additional injured horses that we are now going to be responsible for, we will have to set up some more corrals and shelter. Right now we are at capacity, so we need to get a bit more space. It’s only $12,000 for the adjacent 12 acres. We could easily use a hose during the summer to run water, and we would need to fence it and put up some shelter.

As the horses’ needs grow, so does ours if we are going to provide the best care for them.

THANK YOU AS ALWAYS FOR SAVING ALL OF THESE LIVES! IT IS BECAUSE OF YOU AND YOUR GENEROSITY THAT ANY OF THIS IS POSSIBLE!!!

Please donate today and let’s keep on saving more lives!!