By Palomino Armstrong,

Hi y’all—Thank you for saving the last group of Texas kids. At the bottom of the page you will see a bit of what we are facing with their rehab.

However, once again we received a call asking for help. The above kids are some of the ones we were asked to save. (We won’t know for sure which ones we will be able to save until we have the funds to secure them. But if one is already safe, we will save another one.)

As Matt is going to be a third of the way there when he delivers the next group of horses to their new homes, this would be the time to save some more lives.

We wanted to give everyone a chance to save these beautiful souls from the slaughterhouse floor and to help save more lives. We are more than willing to “git ‘er done” as long as we can raise enough funds to make it happen.

There is a heavily bred mare, a beautiful branded mustang mare, donkeys, injured kids etc. They all need our help and as always, time is of the essence

I am heading for surgery on Monday, but it should be an outpatient type of thing, (just replacing my generator), and Matt is ready and willing to go get these kids when he delivers the other 6 to their new homes.

As always, it all depends on you. We will keep doing the work if we have the funds to do so. Out of the last nine, six are heading to their forever homes. As you can see by the pictures below, there are three who need intensive care and they will remain at Chilly Pepper for the time being. BOTH of the mare’s front hooves are in horrific shape, and she will need major care. Our beautiful Princess Sahreena was emaciated and she will need lots of love and care. She also came in with some pretty gnarly injuries, but they are healing well.

Please help us save the “new kids”. We are looking at about $6000 plus to hopefully save 9? more lives, including transportation, rescue and vetting to get them home.

Again, this is not our “normal rescue”, but since Matt is already headed that way, we got the call, and the timing is perfect to combine the two, we are definitely willing to go the extra mile if you want to save these kids and keep them off the slaughter truck.