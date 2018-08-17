Public Meeting: There will be a public meeting Friday, August 17th at 6pm at the Lakehead Lion’s Club located at 20814 Mammoth Drive, Lakehead, California 96051.

Current Fire Situation:

On Thursday, firefighters were aided by stable air systems caused by a persistent inversion layer that did not lift until late in the day. The Incident Commanders conducted an aerial survey and observed moderate fire behavior across the fire area. As a result, the Hirz Fire grew to 11,035 acres and firefighters increased containment to 7% by securing additional containment along Gilman Road. Expansion on the southwest flank of the fire, closest to the community of Lakehead, was minimal. As a result, firefighters have been able to construct additional dozer line on this portion of the fire.

No additional evacuations were ordered today. Evacuations along Old Mill Road, Bonnie Vista Lane, Top of the Hill Trail, Hirz Mountain Road, the north side of Gilman Road, and the Bollibokka Fishing Club are still in effect. Structure assessment and protection continues along Old Mill Road, the Bollibokka Fishing Club and the north side of Gilman Road east of Old Mill Road.

The fire continues to move predominantly northward in the Nawtawaket Creek drainage and over the summit of Hanland Peak toward Middle Salt Creek.

Favorable weather conditions will continue as firefighters work throughout the night. On the western flank, dozers will construct additional fire line. Firefighters will continue to hold the line along the southern and eastern flank and will work towards containment on Gilman Road near the McCloud Bridge.

Road Closures: Due to the threat of fire to structures north of Gilman Road between Old Mill Road on the west side and Hirz Mountain Road on the east side, this area was evacuated on the evening of August 14th. A “Hard Closure” is in effect for Old Mill Road, Bonnie Vista Lane, Top of the Hill Trail, and the Hirz Mountain Road Only firefighters and law enforcement resources are allowed to enter those road systems during the “Hard Closure”. No residents will be allowed back in the area identified until the “Hard Closure” is lifted.

Additionally, Gilman Road will have a soft closure in place for the area between the Old Mill Road intersection and the McCloud River Bridge. Residents who live south of Gilman Road within the soft closure area, who have not been notified to evacuate, will be allowed to continue accessing their property.

Recreation Closures: The McCloud River Arm is closed to access at Hirz Bay. Campgrounds impacted by the Hirz Fire are Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge. Sites already closed due to the Carr Fire include Lakeshore East Campground, Beehive Campground, Sugarloaf Boat Launch and launching only at Antlers Boat Launch.

Recreational Facilities Open for Visitors: Bailey Cove, Fisherman’s Point, Centimudi, and Jones Valley are just some of the facilities still open to the public on the shores of Lake Shasta. For specific recreational facility status, please call the Shasta Lake Ranger District at (530) 275-2587.

County residents can sign up to receive emergency updates and critical information through www.shascom911.com using the Code Red program.