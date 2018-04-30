2018 Happy Valley Strawberry Festival Anderson
May 26, 2018 –
May 27, 2018
Event Location
Happy Valley Elementary School
Happy Valley Road and Palm Ave
Anderson, CA 96007
The 78th annual Happy Valley Strawberry Festival will be held on May 26-27, 2018. This year’s festival will feature arts and crafts booths, delicious food and refreshing drinks, continuous entertainment on 2 stages, roving magician, pony rides, antique tractor displays, roving entertainment and more. Free admission and parking. Hours: 9am-5pm both days