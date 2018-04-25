Child Abuse Prevention Flag Raising Ceremony

On April 27, 2018, Shasta County Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council and the Shasta County Health and Human Services invite the public to join them, as they raise the Children’s Memorial flag to commemorate children that have suffered from Child abuse and neglect, and bring awareness to child abuse prevention.

The event will be at 1450 Court Street in Redding and start at 9:45 a.m. Please call 530-241-5816 or email info@shastacapcc.org for questions or details about this event.