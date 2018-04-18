In connection with “Week of the Young Child”, Redding Active 20-30 Club presents the 11th Annual Big Race

On April 21st, 2018, Active 20-30 Club #143 will be hosting their 11th Annual Big Race at the K1 Field, next to the Redding Public Library. The free event is open to the public and children between the ages of two and nine. Check-in time is at 9:00 a.m. and racing will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Children will be racing in their age bracket and must complete two laps, with a “pit-stop” between laps. The Big Race is part of the “Week of the Young Child”—a project of First 5 Shasta. Parents and their children are encouraged to complete a hands-on project together before the race.

The Club is pleased to be part of this annual celebration for young children.

The Active 20-30 Club of Redding Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit organization and the philanthropic arm created by the Active 20-30 Club of Redding, a local service organization with the sole purpose of serving the Redding community’s greatest asset – our local children.