24th Annual Palo Cedro Country Christmas (Story to follow that will include Gingerbread House Contest results)

Gingerbread House making contest judged by Wiley Saccheri of award-winning Sublime Cake Designs

Country Christmas Parade—the Foothill High School Drum Corps led the parade around the parking lot that was followed by an equestrian on a beautiful white horse, antique tractors adorned with strings of lights, the beautiful Nash Ranch’s “Dotto” Train, a Viking float from the Friends of the Renaissance Faire, a lighted wagon followed by carolers from Oak Grove Bible Fellowship and Santa arriving in a 1915 touring car owned and driven by Dennis Strawn.