At 10:41 pm on November 25, 2017, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 333 Boulder Creek Drive for a report of a stabbing. When the officers arrived, they summoned medical aid for the victim, who had been stabbed once in the abdomen.

The victim said he answered his front door after someone knocked. He opened the door to see a woman, whom he described as a lone white female about 30 years-old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 165 pounds, with white hair, standing on his doorstep. She addressed him by name before suddenly stabbing him for no apparent reason. The victim said he had never met the suspect before, and he did not know who she was.

The suspect fled the area on foot. Several officers, with the assistance of a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew, were unable to find her.

The victim was transported to Mercy Medical Center by ambulance with a non-life threatening wound to his lower torso.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Redding Police Department at (530)225-4200.