By Gary Moore – Communications Specialist

Shasta Sports Network

It was 1988 when the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series, the Lakers won the NBA Finals, the Washington Redskins won the Super Bowl and the Shasta High Wolves Varsity football team won the Northern Section California Interscholastic Federation Championship.

29 years is a long time without winning the championship honor and the Wolves have never won a state championship. This Saturday the Wolves have an opportunity to change all that in a section championship game against the Chico Panthers. If victorious this weekend, the Wolves will advance to a State Championship contest against a team to be named in the upcoming weeks.

“We have an excellent shot at going to State” says Wolves Head Coach JC Hunsaker. “Everything is falling into place and our men on the field are all playing at their fullest potential”. The game against the Chico Panthers will be a rematch of the regular season where the Wolves fought a tough battle that ended in a win for Shasta with a final score of 33-21. Shasta averages over 400 yards per game on the ground and an aerial assault led by Quarterback Ian Garcia has complimented the Wolves with big strikes to offensive standouts like Kurt Gipson, Seth Park and a host of other Wolves who are having a banner year.

Everyone in the section is encouraged to come out and witness what will be a deciding factor in the 2017 football season for the Shasta Wolves. Kickoff is set for 7pm at Thompson Field in Redding. The game will be broadcast on the Shasta Sports Network and simulcast on XS Sports 96.1FM.

This s the second full season for the Shasta Sports Network who also covers all games for the Shasta College Knights. The Knights just completed a winning season last week by winning the NCFC American Bowl which was held at Shasta College.