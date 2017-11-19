Thanksgiving over the years

Though many competing claims exist, the most familiar story of the first Thanksgiving took place in Plymouth Colony, in present-day Massachusetts, in 1621. More than 200 years later, President Abraham Lincoln declared the final Thursday in November as a national day of thanksgiving. Congress finally made Thanksgiving Day an official national holiday in 1941.

Did You Know? Sarah Josepha Hale, the enormously influential magazine editor and author of the classic nursery rhyme “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” waged a tireless campaign in the mid-19th century for close to 40 years, believing that “Thanksgiving, like the Fourth of July, should be considered a national festival and observed by all people. Turkey Trivia Does Turkey Really Make Us Sleepy? Not really. Trytophan does make us tired and it is in turkey. But more of it can be found in soybeans, parmesan and pork. So what is to blame for the post-meal coma? Well, it could be the quantity of food over-eatem. The huge serving of dessert could have an effect. Or it could be the amount of alcohol consumed. How Many Turkeys Are Consumed On Thanksgiving? An estimated 46 million turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving (the birds weigh, on average, 16 pounds). That is more than double the amount eaten on Christmas (22 million) and Easter (19 million). In 2010, more than 244 million turkeys were raised and about 226 million of those were consumed in the United States. Have Turkey, Stuffing And Football Always Gone Hand In Hand? Not quite. It all started in 1934, when the Detroit Lions team was bought by G.A. Richards. Trying to build up the fan base for the team, he scheduled a game for Thanksgiving Day to play the Chicago Bears, who at the time were world champions. The game sold out and was broadcast live on radio. And with that huge success, the tradition began. Since then, the Detroit Lions have played 67 Thanksgiving games! How Did The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Begin? The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade began in 1924 with 400 employees marching from Convent Avenue and 145th Street in New York City. During this time the parade was accompanied not with the oversized balloons of our favorite cartoon characters, but with live animals borrowed from the Central Park Zoo — from camels to elephants.

MOM’S ROASTED TURKEY

1 turkey, approx. 15 lbs.*

Juice of a lemon

Salt and pepper

Olive oil or melted butter

1/2 yellow onion, peeled and quartered

Tops and bottoms of a bunch of celery

1 to 2 carrots

1 bunch of parsley

Several sprigs of fresh rosemary, thyme

* Need help figuring out how big a turkey to get? In general, plan for:

12-15 lb turkey for 10-12 people

15-18 lb turkey for 14-16 people

18-22 lb turkey for 20-22 people

Defrost and De-Chill

If you are starting with a frozen turkey, you will need to defrost it first, a process that can take several days depending on the size of the turkey. Place the wrapped frozen turkey in a pan to catch any leaks and then in the refrigerator to defrost. You will need about five hours of defrosting for every pound of turkey, which means that if you have a 15-pound turkey, it should take 75 hours, or a little over three days, to defrost.

Remove the turkey from the refrigerator 2 to 3 hours (depending on the size of the bird) before cooking to allow it to come closer to room temperature. The turkey will cook more quickly and more evenly that way.

Remove Giblets and Rinse Turkey

When you are ready to cook the turkey, remove it from its package. Reach into the turkey’s main cavity and pull out the neck and giblets (gizzard, heart, liver). The giblets may be wrapped in a small paper package. If you want, you can chop up the heart and gizzard to make stock for the stuffing or dressing. (Put the chopped heart and gizzard into a small saucepan, cover with water, add salt, bring to simmer for an hour or so.) You can either cook the neck alongside the turkey, or save it for turkey soup. You can also use all of the giblets for making giblet gravy.

Many turkeys come with a plastic tie holding the drumsticks together. Check the instructions on the turkey package; it is likely that you will not need to remove the tie unless you are cooking the turkey at a very high temperature. If you do remove the plastic tie, you may want to truss the turkey with kitchen twine to help hold the legs together.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Insert Aromatics and Truss Turkey

Slather the inside of the cavity with the juice of half a lemon. Take a tablespoon of salt and rub all over the inside of the turkey.

Put half an onion cut into wedges, several sprigs of parsley, a couple of carrots, and some celery tops and bottoms into the main cavity of the turkey. These are aromatics that will flavor the turkey from the inside as it cooks. Cover the entrance to the main cavity with aluminum foil, or close it with metal skewers or kitchen string (not nylon string), so that the aromatics don’t fall out.

By the way, we don’t cook stuffing in the turkey anymore. Stuffing the turkey adds to the overall cooking time, and not packing the turkey with stuffing will allow the turkey to cook more evenly. We do make our stuffing with stock made from the turkey giblets so the stuffing has plenty of turkey flavor.

To truss or not to truss? We truss our turkey, though some people choose not to. The point of trussing is to keep the legs and wings close to the body so they don’t spread out while cooking. To truss, make sure that the turkey’s legs are tied together, held close to the body, and tie a string around the turkey body to hold the wings in close.

Put a few sprigs of parsley into the neck opening, cover the opening with the surrounding turkey skin, and close the opening with skewers or string.

Rub with Olive Oil or Butter, Salt and Pepper

Rub either softened butter or olive oil all over the outside of the turkey. Sprinkle salt generously on all sides of the outside of the turkey (skip the added salt if you are using a brined turkey). Sprinkle pepper over the turkey as well.

Place Turkey Breast Down on Rack

Place the turkey BREAST DOWN on a rack over a sturdy roasting pan big enough to catch all the drippings.

Add several sprigs of fresh (if possible) thyme and rosemary to the outside of the turkey or tucked under the wings.

Roast the Turkey

Before you put the turkey in the oven, do a rough calculation of how much overall time it should take to cook the turkey. Usually experts say to assume 15 minutes for every pound of meat, but I have found in practice that it’s usually less than that, more like 13-14 minutes per pound. Put the turkey in the oven at 400°F, uncovered. For the 15 lb turkey, start the cooking at 400°F for the first 20 minutes to brown it. Then reduce the heat to 325°F for the next two hours. Then reduce the heat further to 225°F until done, anywhere from a half hour to an hour or more.

If you want the breast to be browned, when the turkey is close to being done, you’ll need to turn the turkey over so that the breast is on top, and put it in a 500°F oven or under the broiler for four to five minutes, just enough time to brown the breast. (Be careful not to overcook turkey)

An hour and a half before the turkey should be done, start taking temperature readings with a meat thermometer inserted deep into the thickest part of the turkey breast and thigh,. You want a resulting temperature of 170°F for the dark meat (thighs and legs) and 165°F for the white meat (breast). The temperature of the bird will continue to rise once you take it out of the oven, so take it out when the temperature reading for the thigh is 165°F, and for the breast 160°F. If you don’t have a meat thermometer, spear the breast with a knife. The turkey juices should be clear, not pink.

Let Turkey Rest, Then Carve

Once you remove the turkey from the oven, transfer it to a cutting board, tent it with aluminum foil to keep it warm, and let it rest for 15-20 minutes. Turn the turkey breast side up to carve it.

MOM’S TURKEY SOUP

For the stock:

1 turkey carcass, leftover from carving a whole turkey, including any leftover drippings or giblets (not the liver) if you have them

Cold water

1 medium to large yellow onion, quartered or cut into thick wedges

1 to 2 carrots, roughly chopped (can include tops)

Several sprigs of fresh parsley

1 to 2 sprigs of thyme, or a teaspoon of dried thyme

1 bay leaf

1 celery rib (roughly chopped) and some celery tops

5 to 10 peppercorns

Salt

Pepper



For the soup:

1 to 1 1/2 cups each, chopped carrots, onion, and celery

A few sprigs of fresh parsley, leaves chopped (about 2 to 4 Tbsp)

A couple cloves garlic, minced

Seasoning – a couple teaspoons or more of poultry seasoning (to taste) or a combination of ground sage, thyme, marjoram, and/or a bouillon cube

2 cups or more of leftover chopped or shredded cooked turkey meat

Salt and pepper to taste

Egg noodles or rice

Making Stock

Remove all the usable turkey meat from the turkey carcass to save for making sandwiches later or for adding to the soup once the stock is made.

If you are working with a large turkey carcass, you may want to break up the bones a bit so they fit better in the pot. Place the turkey carcass, neck (if you haven’t cooked it with the turkey), leftover skin and bones, into a large stock pot (at least 8 quart or 12 quart depending on the size of the turkey), and cover with COLD water by an inch.

Add any drippings that weren’t used to make gravy, and any giblets (not the liver) that haven’t been used already. Add thick sliced onion, some chopped carrots, celery and celery tops, parsley, thyme, a bay leaf, and some peppercorns to the pot.

Bring to a boil on high heat and then lower the heat to keep the stock to a bare simmer. Skim off any foamy crud that may float to the surface of the stock. Add salt and pepper to the pot, about one teaspoon of salt, 1/2 teaspoon of ground black pepper. It sort of depends on how big your turkey is. You can always add salt to the soup later.

Cook for at least four hours, partially uncovered, occasionally skimming off any foam that comes to the surface.

After four hours of a low simmer, use tongs or a large slotted spoon to remove the bones and vegetables from the pot. Then strain the stock through a fine mesh strainer. If you have a strainer but it isn’t a fine mesh strainer, you can line it with cheesecloth or with several layers of dampened paper towels and strain the stock through that.

If making stock for future use in soup you may want to reduce the stock by cooking it longer, uncovered, to make it more concentrated and easier to store. Makes three to four quarts or more of stock, depending on the size of the turkey carcass, and how much water you added to cover it.

Making the Turkey Soup

In a large soup pot, heat some butter or olive oil (or turkey fat rendered from the stock) on medium high heat. Add chopped carrots, onions, and celery in equal parts. Cook until the onions are softened, about 10 minutes. Add a couple cloves of garlic, chopped, and cook for a minute more, until the garlic is fragrant. Then add the stock to the pot. Add some parsley and seasoning—salt, pepper, poultry seasoning, sage, thyme, marjoram, and/or a bouillon cube.

Bring to a simmer and cook until the vegetables are just cooked through. Add rice, noodles, or even leftover mashed potatoes. Take some of the remaining turkey meat you reserved earlier, shred it into bite sized pieces and add it to the soup. You may also want to add some chopped tomatoes, either fresh or canned. Add salt and pepper to taste. Sometimes a dash or two of Tabasco gives the soup a nice little kick.



CRANBERRY UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

Topping

3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

4 Tbsp (1/4 cup or 1/2 stick) unsalted butter

12 ounces fresh or frozen cranberries

Cake

1 3/4 cups all purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Scant pinch ground cloves

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, room temp (plus more for buttering the pan)

3 large eggs

1 Tbsp orange zest

1/2 cup sour cream (or Greek yogurt)

1/4 cup of milk

Equipment

A nine-inch cake pan with at least two-inch high sides

Generously butter the bottom and sides of a nine-inch diameter cake pan.

In a small saucepan, place the 1/4 cup of butter and the 3/4 cups of packed brown sugar. On medium-high heat, stir the sugar as the butter melts. Once the butter is melted and mixed in well with the sugar, stop stirring and let the mixture simmer for 15 seconds or so.

Pour the brown sugar butter mixture into the prepared cake pan. Spread the cranberries on top of the sugar butter mixture.

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl vigorously whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves.

In a separate bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the butter until light. Add the sugar and beat together the sugar and butter until fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition. Stir in the orange zest.

Mix a third of the dry ingredients into the mixture. Beat in half of the sour cream. Mix in another third of the dry ingredients. Mix in the remaining sour cream. Beat in the remaining dry ingredients and then the milk.

Pour batter over the cranberries in the cake pan, and smooth the surface. Place in the preheated oven and lower the heat from 350°F to 325°F. Bake until a tester comes out clean, 55 minutes to an hour. Cool cake in the pan on a rack for 10 minutes. Run a blunt knife around the inside rim of the cake pan to loosen the cake from the sides of the pan. Then turn the cake out onto a platter.