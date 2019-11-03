The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the California Wildlife Officers Foundation are again co-sponsoring the annual “Passing on the Tradition” essay contest for young hunters.

The California Wildlife Officers Foundation will recognize one grand-prize winner with a lifetime California hunting license with a bird hunting privilege package valued at up to $1,250. Second and third place winners will also be selected and prize packages will be awarded.

This year’s contest challenges kids to answer the questions, “What can CDFW do to get more people involved in hunting? And what can you do, personally, to get more people involved in hunting?”

CDFW is actively expanding its efforts to recruit, retain and reactivate anglers and hunters in California. These efforts – known as the “R3 program” – are currently a high priority of the department and the Hunter Education Program in particular. “It will be interesting to read about the R3 ideas these young hunters present in their essays,” said CDFW Hunter Education Program Administrator Capt. Robert Pelzman.

The essay contest is open to all junior hunting license holders, as well as youths under 18 who have earned a hunter education certificate. Essays should be no more than 500 words, double spaced.

Entries should be submitted via email to Capt. Pelzman at robert.pelzman@wildlife.ca.gov by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. Along with their essay, entrants must also provide their date of birth, place of residence and a contact telephone number and email address.

Essays will be reviewed and scored by CDFW wildlife officers and other CDFW representatives. The winners will be notified by telephone on or near Dec. 24.

AWARDS CEREMONY: The grand prize will be awarded during a special ceremony at the International Sportsmen’s Exposition (ISE) show scheduled in Sacramento on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Contest winners must be present and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For information on becoming a Hunter Education Instructor to help “Pass on the Tradition” to others, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunter-education.