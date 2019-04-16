Miracle Mile Records & the 13th Annual Whole Earth and Watershed Festival Saturday April 20, 2019, at Redding’s City Hall & Sculpture Park – Free, all ages, 11-5pm MAP

Independent record label, Miracle Mile Records, is excited to announce the music lineup for Redding’s 13th annual Whole Earth & Watershed Festival! We encourage music fans to enjoy a free day of fantastic live performances and to bring chairs and blankets. A beer tent by Shasta Living Streets and food trucks will be on the premises!

Hailing from North Lake Tahoe, we welcome this year’s headlining act the Americana band Dead Winter Carpenters! They have built a reputation for pouring their heart and soul into each performance. In just a few years, they have positioned themselves, wrote Portland Metronome, “at the forefront of a youthful generation trying to redefine what string music is and what it can do.” That progressive nature comes through loud and clear – from instruments plugged and unplugged – in the band’s latest release Washoe, the band’s fourth studio project, a 12-song collection of originals was recorded in Reno’s Sierra Sonics Studio (Ozzy Osbourne, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Collective Soul) and co-produced by Dead Winter Carpenters and Zachary Girdis.

Members include Jesse Dunn (acoustic and electric guitars, vocals), Jenni Charles (fiddle,

vocals), Dave Lockhart (upright and electric bass, vocals), Bryan Daines (lead telecaster guitar, vocals), and Brian Huston (drums, vocals). A steadily touring band since forming in 2010, Dead Winter Carpenters has entertained growing crowds at notable festivals including Harvest Music Festival (Ark.), High Sierra Music Festival and Strawberry Music Festival (Cal.), Del Fest (Md.), Northwest String Summit (Ore.) and more. Dead Winter Carpenters is a band with ambition, talent, and authenticity. For more information and to listen to the band visit www.deadwintercarpenters.com

Hannah Jane Kile is a singer, multi-instrumentalist, and

composer who often draws comparisons to her heroes, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, & Sara Bareilles. She has performed at countless venues including the Strawberry Music Festival and California Worldfest. She has become a favorite opener among national acts, some of which include Grammy winners Patty Griffin, Ingrid Michelson, blues legend Carolyn Wonderland, & jazz heroes Sammy Miller & The Congregation. Most recently, she has released two new self composed albums; “Broken Girl’s Anthem” a concept album about Love in all its forms, from family, growth, loss, & loving yourself and “They Almost Got Away – Vol. 1.” a collection of songs she wrote from as a teenager that have been given new sonic life. We welcome one of Northern California’s most beloved songstresses to her first performance at our festival!

For more information and to listen to this artist visit www.hannahjanekile.com

Jonathan Foster is an Americana singer-songwriter who brings a roots blend of music as a recording and performing artist. He’s known for his soulful vocals, acoustic guitar and harmonica, passionate delivery, and off the beaten path introspective lyrics. He will be releasing his fourth studio album this summer and is making his third appearance at the festival! For more information and to listen to this artist visit www.JFMusic.net

Preaching the truth with insightful lyrics, distinct vocals, and tasty blues arrangements, the Nick Ciampi Band shines on their albums and performances alike. Nick is a longtime northern California musician who essentially founded the music at this festival. Ciampi’s compositions come to life with Marty Tully on lead guitar, Allen Bradlyn on drums, and

Eddie “Boo Boo” Belnas on bass guitar. For over five decades Nick has never let go of his guitar or his songs, and embodies the dedicated do-it yourself musician. For more information and to listen to the band visit www.miraclemilerecords.com/nick-ciampi-band

Against The Grain is the melding of five Redding area musicians that have graced this festival stage for several years. Fronted by blues-roots musician Carl Anberg on acoustic and slide guitars with his trio mates Mark Grant on upright bass, and Scott Ciucci

playing percussion merged with the local jazz-folk duo Honeybee (Martha Hannaford on violin and Morgan Hannaford on mandolin and dobro). They perform Carl’s original songs that are carried by sweet vocal harmonies, hot instrumental breaks, and driving rhythm; indeed Against The Grain!

Anna Jae is an up and coming singer-songwriter from Redding with a case full of songs, hippie tendencies and wanderlust. She began honing her chops singing and playing guitar in pubs and venues in Scotland while studying abroad. “I fell in love with music, life has given me many opportunities to pursue my dreams and I’m so thankful for that”. Her

sound blends acoustic indie pop with a hint of Northern California country. She’s making her second appearance at the festival and we’re looking forward to a new album coming this year!

For more information on this event please visit www.wholeearthandwatershedfestival.org

Miracle Mile Records is a promotion company and independent record label supporting

independent artists who produce amazing work. Established in 2014, in Redding,

California, Miracle Mile Records hosts a roster of artists and albums. Miracle Mile

Records’ objective is to expand the opportunities and showcase the talents of our artists and bring on new projects and musicians under this collective umbrella and community both regionally and globally.